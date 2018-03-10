Hartlepool refuse collector suffers crush injury due to overfilled bin

Hartlepool council chiefs are asking residents not to overfill their bins after a refuse collector suffered a crush injury as a result.

A raised lid of an overfilled bin is said to have obscured his view of the machinery on a bin wagon leading to the injury.

The local authority has warned bins which are too full may not be taken emptied.

Tony Hanson, assistant director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), said: “It is important that our staff can do their jobs safely and I hope residents will give us their full support.

“A lid that is not fully closed creates a number of problems for our refuse collectors.

“An overflowing bin makes it difficult to accurately engage with the collection vehicle’s mechanism, while it increases the risk of a bin falling from the device.

“Furthermore, waste can fall onto the lifting mechanism which then needs to be removed, putting our workers at further risk of injury.

“Therefore, I ask residents to please help us to allow refuse collectors who work for the benefit of our town, to operate in a safe manner.

“Your support will also help to tackle the environmental problems from overflowing bins that leave our streets filled with litter.”

Many residents’ bins have been fuller than normal this week after a collections were suspended for a time last week due to the snow.

The council is reminding people they can get rid of rubbish at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Burn Road.

And for details about the council’s professional domestic waste removal services call (01429) 523333.