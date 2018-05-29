Hartlepool rescue after two people lost at sea in dinghy

Two men had to be rescued after they became lost at sea off Hartlepool in think fog.

Both of the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboats were launched to search for the two men who were in a two metre dinghy.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat with the two casualties on board and the dinghy alongside. Pic by Tom Collins.

Humber Coastguard paged Hartlepool RNLI at 8.14pm on Monday, May 28, to search for the pair who became lost at sea in thick fog while fishing off the coast.

The inshore and all-weather lifeboats were both launched and the inshore lifeboat crew found the casualty vessel at 8.45pm near Longscar Rocks.

They were in two metres of water and visibility in the thick fog was down to five metres.

The two people were placed aboard the inshore lifeboat and the dinghy was taken under tow back to Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station where it was recovered and the two people made their own way home unscathed after their ordeal.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboats Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said: "This was a tricky rescue with poor visibility in the thick fog. Fortunately the professionalism and dedication of our volunteer lifeboat crews quickly brought the incident to a safe conclusion."