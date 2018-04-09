Hartlepool retirement community’s backing for Macmillan reaches £10,000

Hartfields Retirement Village in Hartlepool has made a landmark donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.

For the latest donation of £730 means the village, at Bishop Cuthbert, has now raised £10,000 for Macmillan nurses over the years.

The cheque was presented to Macmillan’s Derek Redman, the local volunteer group leader, by Fran Charnock and Linton Gavin Gordon.

Mr Redman, who praised the generosity of village residents and staff, said the local Macmillan Cancer Support Group is made up of 10 people, all of whom have had a family member, friend, workmate or loved one die of cancer.

“That’s why we all volunteer,” said Mr Redman.

“All money raised in Hartlepool and district helps people who are living with cancer.

“Hartfields Retirement Village, in particular, have been marvellous over the past few years in their money-raising events for Macmillan.”

Liz Airey, Macmillan’s fundraising manager for Teesside, Hartlepool and Peterlee, also praised Hartfields for the work they do to support the charity.

Mr Redman can be contacted on 01429 299661 while fellow group member George Newbury can be contacted on 01429 271890.