Hartlepool RNLI crew go to the rescue of yacht after it strikes rocks

Hartlepool's RNLI joined a rescue mission to help a yacht after it suffered an engine fire when it struck rocks.

The team joined colleagues from Redcar and Hartlepool after the alarm was raised by an off-duty Redcar RNLI crew member who saw the yacht sailing close inshore and then strike rocks known as East Scar.



The Redcar lifeboat launched and was quickly alongside the yacht, which had crossed over more rocks and was heading for a larger group of rocks called Saltscar.



A lifeboat crew member was put aboard the craft and discovered that there had been an engine fire which the two-man crew had managed to extinguish, but this has resulted in the total loss of electrical power on the yacht.



The crew were able to sail the yacht to safe waters, guided by the lifeboat.

Redcar RNLI tows a disable yacht towards Hartlepool in a call out which also involved Hartlepool RNLI. Photo by RNLI/Redcar

Once clear of the rocks a tow was rigged and a course set for Hartlepool.



The Hartlepool inshore lifeboat was tasked to rendezvous with the Redcar lifeboat and the tow was handed over for the final leg into Kafega landing in Victoria Dock, where a UK Coastguard rescue team was waiting.

A video of the call out has been released by Redcar RNLI of the rescue, which happened at 5.15pm on Saturday.