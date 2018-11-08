Hartlepool RNLI donation gets the £1,000 stamp of approval

A generous donation of more than 20 stamp albums has raised £1,000 for Hartlepool RNLI.

The donation, from an anonymous supporter, went under the hammer at a specialised stamp auction at Newcastle.

Some of the stamps donated

The album,s which contained a huge variety of stamps from all over the world were auctioned by North East stamp dealers Corbitts at the Brittannia Hotel, Newcastle Airport.

Around 200 ‘philatelists’ attended the event with bidding for the RNLI lot quickly reaching the final sum of £1,000.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said: "This extremely generous donation from the RNLI supporter will certainly help provide our volunteer lifeboat crews with the ‘first class’ kit to go to sea with and help maintain our two lifeboats here at the Ferry Road lifeboat station."