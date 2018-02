There was 'snow stopping' RNLI crew members Garry Waugh and Craig Pinder as they cleared snow from the all-weather lifeboat today.

Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic and second coxswain, Garry Waugh and volunteer crew member Craig Pinder had a busy morning clearing snow from the all-weather lifeboat following the overnight heavy snowfall.

The pair also cleared the pathways around the boathous,e making the area safe for fellow crew members should they be called out to sea.