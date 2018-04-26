Hartlepool RNLI launches fundraising drive

Two members of Hartlepool’s lifeboat crew are hoping to hit a fundraising hole-in-one.

RNLI volunteers Malcolm Wallis and Tommy Price are appealing for golfers to take part in the annual RNLI golf day to be held at Seaton Carew Golf Club on Monday, May 28.

“Everyone taking part in our annual fundraising day will contribute to saving lives at sea,” said Malcolm.

“We will also have some brilliant raffle prizes donated by local individuals and businesses for the day, where the first team tees off at 10am.

“Teams of three are being invited to take part in the 18-hole Stableford competition, with the best two scores to count at each hole.

“There are also prizes for ‘Nearest the Pin’ and ‘Longest Drive’.”

Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 238 lifeboat stations, including four along the River Thames and inland lifeboat stations at Loch Ness, Lough Derg, Enniskillen and Lough Ree.

Additionally the charity has more than 1,000 lifeguards on more than 240 beaches around the UK and operates a specialist flood rescue team, which can respond anywhere across the UK and Ireland when inland flooding puts lives at risk.

The RNLI relies entirely on public donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. As a charity it is separate from, but works alongside, government-controlled and funded coastguard services.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or donate a raffle prize can contact Malcolm on 07538 006694 or the golf club on 01429 266249.