Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat rescues two people as boat suffers mechanical failure
Two people were rescued by Hartlepool RNLI volunteers after their boat suffered a mechanical failure near the North Gare.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers received a report from Humber Coastguard at around 5.20pm on Monday, September 16 regarding a boat that had suffered a mechanical failure.
They were sent to assist the six metre boat which had two people on board.
Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were paged by Humber Coastguard to meet the Hartlepool RNLI volunteers at the marina.
The inshore lifeboat named ‘Solihull’ was launched at around 5.35pm and the boat was towed to Hartlepool Marina where coastguards took over to assist.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The vessel was safely towed back to its berth at the marina and safety advice was given.”
The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at around 6.15pm.
Solihull was made ready for service again only 15 minutes later.