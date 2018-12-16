Hartlepool RNLI stalwart steps down after decades of support for the lifesaving charity

A charity stalwart who spent more than three decades helping a lifesaving Hartlepool charity has finally hung up his collection bucket.

John Davies, along-serving member of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, has stepped down from his role at the Ferry Road lifeboat station having been part of the fundraising team since 2005.

John, 77, of Seaton Carew, has been associated with the RNLI since 1987 when he became an RNLI Governor.

In 1997 he started helping out at the station and then in 2005 the former offshore worker became involved in helping raise funds for the charity when he took up the role of branch secretary.

John said: "It’s been a pleasure working with the team and knowing that all our hard work helps saves lives at sea, but I felt it was time to move on and spend some time on some of the other projects I am involved with.

"But I will keep in touch with everyone and watch out for when the lifeboats and volunteer crew members are out on a shout."

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: "John has played an important role in the fundraising team and his meticulous standard of work was very much appreciated and we are all sad to see him leave."

To mark his retirement from the RNLI John was presented with a framed certificate of thanks that was signed by the chief executive of the RNLI Paul Boissier and an engraved paperweight.

