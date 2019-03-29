Hartlepool RNLI supporters get top see first hand how the lifesaving operation keeps people safe off town coastline

Long-term supporters of the Hartlepool RNLI were given a tour of the Ferry Road lifeboat station to learn how their donations help save lives at sea.

Members of the Hartlepool Clubs Consultative Committee were shown around both the inshore and all weather lifeboats by crew member Mark Barker who also explained what it takes to become a crew member and the training involved.

Committee secretary John Denholm said: "The visit has been an enlightening experience.

"We simply did not realise what is involved in being part of the crew here.

"The volunteers receive fantastic training, learn new skills and are provided with some of the best personal protection equipment to wear at sea.

"Our member clubs fundraise throughout the year for the charity and this visit is a reminder to us what a fantastic job the volunteers do."

Hartlepool RNLI Chairman Malcolm Cook who accompanied the visitors during their visit said: "The support from the Hartlepool clubs over the years has been fantastic and very much appreciated.

"I hope it continues for many years to come as they play an important part in helping our volunteers save lives at sea."