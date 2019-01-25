Hartlepool RNLI tows boat found broken down off the town's coast

Hartlepool lifeboat rescues crewman on broken down boat of town coast.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were paged by Humber Coastguard at 5.50pm on Thursday to assist a 21ft coble with one person on board that was having mechanical problems off Hartlepool.

The all weather lifeboat launched at 6.10pm and was alongside the casualty vessel at 6.25pm where it was decided to escort the coble back to Kafiga Landings where the local Coastguard team were waiting to take over.

The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6.40pm and was refuelled and made ready for service by 6.50pm.