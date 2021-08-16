Hartlepool RNLI volunteers tow 80 ton fishing boat to safety after it suffers mechanical failure

Volunteers were called just after 4pm on Monday, August 16 by the Humber Coastguard to assist a 16-metre and 80-ton fishing boat with five people on board that had suffered a mechanical failure.

The stricken vessel was approximately six miles off the coast of Hartlepool – with the all weather lifeboat, ‘Betty Huntbatch' launching at 4.25pm.

RNLI volunteers in Hartlepool were called out to assist the stricken 80 ton fishing vessel which had suffered a mechanical failure. Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins.

Volunteers arrived back on land at 6.10pm where officers from the Hartlepool Coasguard Rescue Team were waiting to assist RNLI crews.

A Hartlepool RNLI spokesperson said: “Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 4.05pm on Monday 16th August by Humber Coastguard to assist a 16 metre 80 ton fishing boat with 5 people on board that suffered mechanical failure approximately 6 miles off Hartlepool.

"The all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' launched at 4.25pm and was alongside the casualty vessel at 4.50pm where a tow was attached and the vessel towed back to Hartlepool Fish Quay arriving their at 6.10pm where the local Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to assist.

"The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6.15pm and was refuelled and made ready for service by 6.30pm.”

Members of the public are reminded that in a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

