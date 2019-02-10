Hartlepool RNLI wins vital funding boost thanks to the town's Round Table Beer Festival

Hartlepool lifesavers get £2,500 boost thanks to fundraisers in the town.

A donation of £2,500 from the recent Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival that was held at the Headland Borough Hall was presented to Hartlepool RNLI at One77 in York Road.

Speaking after the presentation, Hartlepool Round Table chairman Paul Thompson said: "Once again we are delighted to support the volunteer crew members at the RNLI both for the vital service that they provide for the town and also for the essential support they provide for our annual Boxing Day Dip.

"We have a great working relationship with the charity and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future."

Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority Ray Walker, who received the cheque along with crew member Mark Barker, said: "This fantastic donation which we are very grateful for upholds the long term partnership we have with the Round Table members.

"The money will go towards training and running costs at the Ferry Road lifeboat station as we continue to play our part in saving lives at sea."