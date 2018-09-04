Hartlepool road closed while brigade fought house fire

Part of a busy Hartlepool road was closed while the fire brigade tackled a house fire.

Four fire appliances were sent to Grange Road this morning to deal with a fire inside a large terraced house.

Picture by Carl Gorse.

The road was taped off between Grosvenor Street and Murray Street.

The brigade was alerted to the incident at 11.12am and the fire was out shortly after midday.

Three fire engines from the Hartlepool area and a fourth from Billingham attended as there were initially fears there could have been people trapped inside.

But the brigade said there were no reports of anyone hurt. It is not yet known if the house was occupied or empty at the time of the fire.

The electricity board has also been requested to attend the scene.