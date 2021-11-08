Hartlepool road remains closed following large fire in Seaton Carew's Bilsdale Road

The public was warned to close their windows and stay away from the area after the alarm was raised at around on Sunday, November 7, at around 7.40pm.

During the incident, police sealed off the road while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A statement from Cleveland Police late last night read “A large fire remains ongoing in the allotments area of Bilsdale Road tonight.

Fire engine at the scene of the fire on Bilsdale road

“We have closed Bilsdale Road as Cleveland Fire Brigade UK deal with the fire. It is likely to be closed for some time.

"We are working with Hartlepool Borough Council to assist and inform people living nearby.

“Please don't gather to look at the fire. People are advised to stay clear. The fire is creating a lot of smoke and those living nearby should close doors and windows. Updates when available.”

Bilsdale Road was still closed at its junction with Kildale Grove on Monday morning.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Brigade said: “We were called on 07.11.2021 at 7.40pm to a fire at Station Lane allotments we sent two fire engines then a further three engines to support (Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Thornaby fire stations).

"A nearby trainline was temporarily closed and residents of Bilsdale road evacuated for their safety while we dealt with the incident, as there were flammable materials stored in the area. One crew is still in attendance damping down and monitoring the scene. Cause is under investigation as our usual procedure.”

