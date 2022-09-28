Hartlepool roads reopen after overnight accident leaves three people with critical injuries

Emergency services were called to Powlett Road last night, Tuesday, September 27.

Police have not yet released details, but Cleveland Fire Brigade has confirmed crews were called to a single-vehicle accident shortly before midnight.

The service has confirmed that three casualties were extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said, "We received a call to 999 at 23:54 last night to reports of a one vehicle road traffic incident on Powlett Road in Hartlepool.

"We sent seven resources to the scene, including specialist paramedics and transported three patients to the major trauma unit at James Cook hospital in a critical condition."

Easington Road, Powlett Road, Raby Road, and Winterbottom Avenue were closed while investigations were carried out, with drivers advised to find alternative routes.

All roads have now reopened.

Tyre marks at the scene

Three people were critically injured