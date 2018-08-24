Hartlepool robbery suspect assaulted in jail with pool ball inside sock

A judge has ordered a prison move for an inmate assaulted in jail.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Aaron White, 30, lost his front teeth after he was hit with a pool ball inside a sock in Durham Jail.

His lawyer, Gary Wood, reported the incident to Judge Sean Morris when White appeared on a videolink from the prison

The judge told White: "I am having the security manager at Durham Jail contacted this afternoon to say that it is my view that you should be moved to Holme House Prison."

White responded that the Stockton prison would not accept his transfer as a remand prisoner

Judge Morris said:"We will see about that, I have done it before."

White, of Devon Street, Hartlepool, is accused of robbing store assistant Kelly Storer of money on February 11 at a McColl's branch, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool

He and another man are alleged to have been armed with s kitchen knife and a crowbar and wearing Balaclavas.

White was further remanded in custody until his trial on November 26