Hartlepool Round Table looking for new members to join group

Round Table bosses in Hartlepool are appealing for new members to come and join the group, saying that it is not about “secret handshakes and dark cloaks” as some may believe.

They say it is an organisation that invites men across the world to have fun, make friends and help worthy causes.

Members of Hartlepool Round Table.

They are appealing for town men to join them and get involved in activities such as white water rafting, hiking, zorbing, crazy golf, learn how to make the perfect sushi or take a tour of the local brewery.

They also say that Round Table can introduce members to a network of business leads in the area.

Hartlepool Round Table was Chartered in 1936 and meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7.30pm at One77 in York Road in the town.

As part of its work, the group raises thousands of pounds for local good causes each year and members also visit places such as Romania and Denmark.

They have been running the largest beer festival in Hartlepool for over 20 years, which this year will be held on October 12 and 13 at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

Organisers say this year’s event promises to be one of the best yet, with around 50 craft and real ales, real ciders, wine and bottled lager on offer to drinkers.

As well as the beer festival, Hartlepool Round Table, also organises the local Santa Sleigh Tour and the Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip.

Dominic Wheatley has been a member of Round Table Hartlepool for the past four years and says he enjoys the camaraderie.

He said: “I joined round table after finishing university and moving to Hartlepool with work.

“I went along to a few of their events including the Beer Festival and after seeing what it was all about I decided to join.

“I liked the social aspect and also that they helped local charities.

“Since I’ve joined it’s only got better with trips abroad to visit tables in places like Germany and Holland, or just for a trip down the pub for a few drinks with a great group of friends.

“Round Table has helped me not just broaden my social circle but also helped me develop skills which has helped me in my working life as well.”

The group are now looking for new members and invite any men aged 18 to 45 to come along and find out more about the organisation and its work.

They are inviting prospective members to join them for a game of paintball which is being held later this month at District 23 in Billingham on Sunday, September 30.

For more information about Hartlepool Round Table email: membership@hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk

Text join and your postcode to 60066 or visit www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk