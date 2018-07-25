Hartlepool Rugby Club gets ready to serve up drinks and fun at beer festival

Hartlepool Rugby Club is getting ready to have a party and raise a glass to the work of Alice House Hospice at its annual beer festival.

The popular Hootenany and Beer Fest takes pace at the club on Sunday, August 26.

Guests can sample a wide selection of around 30 beers, lagers and ciders from around the world.

Proceeds will go to helping Alice House Hospice care for Hartlepool and East Durham people with life limiting conditions.

Early bird tickets are available until July 31.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said “It’s great to work in partnership with the rugby club because they are strong supporters of our services and a very community minded organisation.

“We are hoping that this year’s festival will be bigger than ever and it is also fantastic to be working with Cameron’s who have been a tremendous support, particularly in terms of funding and resources.

“The last two events both sold out before the day, so it’s advisable to get your tickets whilst you can, especially while you can get them at a lower price.”

The event at Mayfield Park in Easington Road, Hartlepool, is sponsored by Cameron’s Brewery, other local companies and club members who are sponsoring individual beer barrels.

Live music will be provided by Buffalo Four, The Passengers, Auld Suitcase Band, Chris Don as well as sets from funk and soul DJ Fake Charles.

Food will be served up by Robinsons Butchers, Moody Bood Bites and Napoli Woodfired Pizza.

Early bird tickets are £12.50 which go up to £15 after July 31.

Tickets include entry, four beer tokens, collectible stack cup and tasting notes.

They are available from the hospice, rugby club, and Napoli Woodfired Pizza, Copper Kettle Cafe, White Hart Inn and online at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk