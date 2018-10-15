Hartlepool's Able UK clinches further major contract

Able UK has announced the award of another major contract for its Able Seaton Port facility in Hartlepool.

The project will involve the dismantlement, recycling and disposal of offshore natural gas platforms from the ExxonMobil Canada - operated Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The first shipment of structures is scheduled to arrive at Able Seaton Port in the second quarter of 2020.

Able UK Executive Chairman Peter Stephenson said: “This contract reflects our reputation and the expertise we have built up over many years as leaders in the rapidly developing offshore decommissioning sector.

“The project will involve the removal of seven platforms and their jackets using one of the biggest crane vessels in the world, the Heerema Thialf, with the components being transported to Able Seaton Port in a series of barge movements.

“We expect that the onshore dismantlement, recycling and disposal work will extend over a 10-month period”

The appointment of Able UK was made by Heerema Marine Contractors (Heerema) who were themselves contracted by ExxonMobil to undertake the removal of facilities.

Currently work is well underway at Able Seaton Port on the 24,200-tonne Shell Brent Delta topside which arrived at Able Seaton Port last May following the construction of the new multi-million-pound ASP Quay Six, one of the strongest in Europe.

Two more platforms from the Brent field are scheduled to arrive at Able Seaton Port, with the Brent Bravo expected in May 2019 and the Brent Alpha a year later.

Able UK’s record of undertaking complex offshore decommissioning projects stretches back over 30 years with the company handling work for most major operators in the oil and gas sectors as well as the US and French Governments.