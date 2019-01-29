Crime hotspots in Hartlepool during December

Hartlepool's crime hot spots revealed

These are the addresses subject to the most reported crime in Hartlepool during December.

The list is collated from official figures on the Home Office's Police.uk website and includes investigations which have been successfully completed, are still pending or have been discontinued.

Many of Hartlepool's main roads do not feature as they have been divided up into smaller sections by the figures. Numbers include incidents which have taken place "in the area of" streets and not just in the streets.

1. Key

Many of Hartlepool's main roads do not feature as they have been divided up into smaller sections by the figures. Numbers include incidents which have taken place "in the area of" streets and not just in the streets.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Thirty-five reports in December included 20 shoplifting cases and three instances of violence and sexual assault (classed together).

2. Marina Way

Thirty-five reports in December included 20 shoplifting cases and three instances of violence and sexual assault (classed together).
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Seventeen December reports included four burglaries, one case of possession of weapons and five instances of violence and sexual offences (classed together).

3. Devon Street

Seventeen December reports included four burglaries, one case of possession of weapons and five instances of violence and sexual offences (classed together).
other
Buy a Photo
At least 16 reports included 11 cases of shoplifting and three anti-social behaviour incidents.

4. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

At least 16 reports included 11 cases of shoplifting and three anti-social behaviour incidents.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5