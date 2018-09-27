Hartlepool’s economic future set to go under spotlight at business breakfast

The regeneration of Hartlepool will be put in the spotlight at a business breakfast.

Companies are being invited to feed their views into a refresh of Hartlepool’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Strategy.

Councillor Kevin Cranney.

The Hartlepool Economic Regeneration and Tourism Forum - which aims to bring together businesses of all sizes for the betterment of the town - is holding a breakfast meeting at Hartlepool College of Further Education on October 4, at 8.15am.

The existing strategy dates back to 2011 and the intention is to update it to set out the council’s strategic priorities for the next three years in areas such as economic development, tourism and regeneration.

Specialist economic development consultants Genecon have been appointed to carry out the work and representatives of the company will be present at the meeting.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s regeneration services committee, said: “The new economic growth and regeneration strategy and associated action plan will play a key role in directing and supporting our ambitions for the town over a three-year period.

“It will inevitably be influenced by national, regional and sub-regional priorities that are already well established.

“But we think it is also important that businesses locally are given the opportunity to input their views into the refresh process.

“I hope businesses of all sizes will send representatives to next week’s breakfast meeting and I look forward to us having a positive and fruitful discussion.”

To confirm attendance email hartlepooleconomicforum@hartlepool.gov.uk.