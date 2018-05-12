Hartlepool’s hospice invites you to enjoy fun in the sun at new event

Supporters of Alice House Hospice are being invited to have fun in the sun when it holds its first ever Summer Fayre next month.

The hospice’s gardens will provide the perfect backdrop for a variety of stalls, children’s fairground rides, live music and more on Saturday, June 16.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “We are excited about our first Summer Fayre and our gardens are the perfect place for a family event.

“Hopefully, the nice weather will continue and give us a lovely sunny day with lots of fun for everyone.

“On a serious note though, this event is to raise money to help provide care for hospice patients and we really appreciate the support of everyone who has been involved so far.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the day and hoping to make this an annual event for our local communities.”

Event organisers are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to the summer fayre at its headquarters in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool.

Entry will be free and visitors can browse a variety of stalls of cakes, toys and gifts, Body Shop products, raffle, tombola and more.

Activities for children will include fairground and donkey rides, hook a duck, lucky dip and creative projects themed around the hospice’s hens.

There will be a fancy dress competition for children and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

There will also be live music and the opportunity to meet and get pictures with the hospice’s mascot Alice Mouse, as well as guest appearances from Superman and Snow White.

Delicious food and drink will be available from the popular new Hospice Bistro, which will be open throughout the fayre which runs from 11am to 4pm.

Proceeds will go towards the £2.7 million which the hospice needs to raise from the community each year to maintain its services.