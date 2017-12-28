Hartlepool’s little angels take to the stage

Primary youngsters at a Hartlepool school sprinkled some Christmas magic with their stage shows.

All creatures great and small were brought to life by the Key Stage 1 pupils at Eldon Grove Academy in their traditional nativity play.

Reception youngsters' first nativity.

Cockerels, donkeys, owls, cats, dogs, cows, pigs, sheep, mice and camels joined kings, angels, shepherds and stars as a commotion in a Bethlehem stable told the tale of a baby Born in a Barn.

More than 200 pupils from Years 1, 2, and 3, took part in the grand scale nativity, which gave every student their moment to shine on stage.

Assistant headteacher, Sharon Stephenson, who directed the play, said: “All 205 children taking part had a dancing, singing or speaking part which has been very ambitious with such a large cast.

“We were rehearsing for around six weeks and with eight songs to learn all the pupils worked really well and came together as a team to put on a spectacular show.

“Even though the story is told from the animals’ point of view, it is still very much a traditional Nativity, and really helps bring home the true meaning of Christmas.”

For the youngest members of the school it was a musical performance of the Christmas tale.

Angels, shepherds and kings joined camels, donkeys and farmyard animal s to sing their way to Bethlehem as they took to the stage with their play Our First Nativity.

The show saw 67 reception pupils, aged four and five, perform a medley of seasonal songs based on familiar tunes and nursery rhymes.

The school nativity.

Assistant headteacher, Claire Martindale, said: “This is the first time our reception pupils have taken part in a school Nativity play and they have all been very excited.

“We were only been rehearsing for a week, so they have done extremely well.”

Little animals.