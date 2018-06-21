Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange to host fun day for good causes

Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is set to do its bit for good causes with a special event on Saturday.

It is one of 140 centres across the UK taking part in ‘One Great Day’, which is a series of family and community charity events being throughout the month.

Middleton Grange will be raising money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Daisy Chain, a Stockton-based charity which provides children with autism an environment solely for them and offers families and carers support.

There will be activities for all the family to enjoy, with dance troupes from Hartlepool’s Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts to perform from noon until 2pm and a martial arts group to run a demonstration from 10am until 11am.

There will also be balloon modelling, a charity static bike ride and competitions to win a host of prizes.

Middleton Grange centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “One Great Day is a highlight in our calendar, and it’s a great start to the summer. Hosting an event like this is a really fun way to give something back to support the wonderful work of Daisy Chain and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, which supports patients and families from across the UK. One Great Day is an event that has fantastic energy and brings our community together while raising money for charity.

“Families in the area get to enjoy a fun day out – and it’s all for a good cause!”

Daisy Chain community fundraiser Angela Dee said: “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as the charity partner by Middleton Grange and to be part of their One Great Day charity day.

“We are a Stockton-based charity but, due to demand, have recently expanded our services to Hartlepool families with a new parent support group at the West View Resource Centre.

“One Great Day will give us the opportunity to meet and chat to more families in Hartlepool who are affected by autism,and the money raised will help us to continue making a difference to those families that need our support.”

One Great Day trustee Michal Noe said: “We are thrilled to have Middleton Grange as one of 140 shopping centres taking part this year, helping so many children’s health charities across the country.”

One Great Day was established in 2014 and has so far raised more than £400,000 for 93 different children’s charities.