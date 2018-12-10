Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training expands with backing from Tata Steel

A Hartlepool training company is steeling itself for expansion.

Orangebox Training Solutions Ltd can expand its employability training substantially after taking over The London School of Academies and Arts with the help of £25,000 from UK Steel Enterprise, Tata Steel’s business-support subsidiary.

I believe our strength lies in making courses effective, enjoyable and engaging. Simon Corbett

The move allows Orangebox to take on more government-funded training, building on its already successful involvement with Job Centres.

In addition, the company has just secured a major contract to provide management training courses in the Middle East, Fiji, New Zealand and America for Invenio, a global IT company employing around 600 staff.

Orangebox was set up two years ago by Simon Corbett, who began his career with Durham Constabulary, worked with the National Crime Squad and National Crime Agency and trained personnel around the world.

He decided to use that expertise and experience to set up Orangebox Training at UK Steel Enterprise’s Innovation Centre in Hartlepool.

It currently provides more than 75 courses from first aid, management and communication to law enforcement, surveillance, health and safety, adult social care and retail.

“I am very grateful that UK Steel Enterprise has also helped with this investment which is helping us to keep moving the business forward,” said Simon.

“We are now working globally, as well as for major employers in our home region that include local authorities, retailers, transport companies, charities, care home providers and colleges.

“To date we have helped train more than 9,000 people and are now looking to a fourth year turnover of £1million.

“I believe our strength lies in making courses effective, enjoyable and engaging. Our experienced trainers are vital to our success as training needs to be dynamic as well as cost effective for it to deliver the right results.”

Sarah Thorpe, Area Manager, UK Steel Enterprise, said: “We have watched Orangebox go from strength to strength since arriving at the Innovation Centre as a new business in 2016.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to help with the larger offices they needed and also with this investment so the company can move on to the next exciting stage in its development.”

