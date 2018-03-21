Hartlepool’s Stadium Group staff raise £,8000 for children’s cancer charity

Employees from Hartlepool’s Stadium Group have hit the road for charity.

The firm issued a challenge to colleagues from around the world to raise £8,000 for North East charity Saras Hope Foundation, which saw 26 members of staff from its sites worldwide take part in The Great North Run (GNR).

We would like to say congratulations to our team and hope the money will help the charity and the fantastic work it does for children in the region. Chris Short

Saras Hope Foundation was launched in 2007, inspired by Sara Hoburn, who died aged just 16 after a battle with colon cancer.

The charity aims to provide holiday breaks and special memories for people living with cancer and their family and friends.

Stadium Group chief executive Charlie Peppiatt, ran the GNR in 2016 for the foundation alongside Chris Short, managing director for the Hartlepool-based electronic assemblies division.

“Charlie and myself had a fantastic time when we took part in the GNR but wanted to continue our support for the charity,” said Chris.

“We offered all employees a place in the GNR, covering their entry and travel and what a magnificent response we got.

Foundation fund-raising manager Carol Bennett said: “It’s such an amazing figure and we sincerely thank all family, friends and colleagues who sponsored the team and the management at Stadium Group for its support.”