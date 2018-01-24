Hartlepool’s Utility Alliance in running for national award

Utility Alliance is off to the big city.

Staff from the Hartlepool energy consultancy are in London today, hoping to being honoured with a national award.

The business has been shortlisted in the Consultancy of the Year category at the EDIE Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018, beating off competition from some of the biggest names in the business to get to this evening’s final.

The team will find out if they have been successful when the ceremony takes place at the London Park Lane Hilton.

The awards are open to all businesses and organisations across the public and private sectors and of all sizes from the largest multi-nationals to the smallest micro-organisations.

The awards aim to bring together forward-thinking businesses and ambitious professionals working in the sector.

PR and Marketing Manager Ian Willis, who will be attending the event alongside Field Sales Manager Paul Stone, said: “We are very pleased to have been nominated for such a high profile national award. Considering we have only been going just under three years this is a real achievement for us.

“We are really proud to be shortlisted alongside some of the biggest names in this sector.”

Utility Alliance launched in February 2015 at Queen’s Meadow Business Park but moved into the former Garlands call centre in Harbour Walk a year ago.