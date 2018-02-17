Hartlepool salon in the running for national award

A Hartlepool salon is hoping it is a cut above the rest when it goes head to head with others across the country in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Anna Campbell Hairdressing, on York Road, has been nominated by its loyal customers for two accolades at the awards ceremony, which recognises the best in the industry.

Owner Anna Campbell thanked her clients for their support over the years.

The salon, which is owned by hairdresser Anna Campbell, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the North East Hair Salon of the Year and Stylist of the Year awards.

The salon was shortlisted as a finalist after being voted by clients.

It will find out if it is successful at the final, which will be held in Manchester on Sunday, March 26.

Anna was delighted to have reached the final and said: "We were nominated by a client and then received a call to say we had received quite a few nominations and now we had to get clients to get behind it and vote for us.

Salon owner Anna Campbell is thrilled to have been nominated for the two awards.

"Clients had from August to December to vote and then we got a call to say that we had received a high amount of votes and we had been shortlisted for the North East Salon of the Year and Stylist of the Year awards.

"Now we will be going to the finals held at the Piccadilly Mercure in Manchester, it is a black tie ceremony and we are hopeful that we will get something from it."

Anna has been in the industry for 27 years and has had her own salon for the last 12 years.

She has a team of 10 in the salon who work alongside two beauty therapist from salon Forever Beautiful.

She put her success down to her loyal client base who she says enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the salon.

Anna added: "We have got a fantastic, loyal fan base and without them we wouldn't be where we are.

"We have more than 6,000 clients on our books which we have built up over the years.

"We have tried to keep at the forefront of the industry and are always looking for the next thing.

"We are not a salon that stands still, we are constantly evolving in the industry.

"We are forward-thinking and it is quite fast-paced, but we do have a relaxed atmosphere.

"I come to work to have fun and I think the clients feel like that."

Previously Anna Campbell Hairdressing has won the Mail's Salon of the Year Award, which was also down to public vote.

Anna will be attending the ceremony along with beauty therapist Nicola Pringle where they will find out if they have been successful.