Hartlepool salon owner ‘made late dad proud’ after winning regional award

A Hartlepool salon owner has made her late father proud after winning a regional award.

Leanne Collins, 39, only opened salon Topaz Nails, Hair and Beauty just over a year ago, but the business has already been hailed for its services.

Leanne Collins with late dad Dave Collins.

The salon, based on Murray Street, has won the Five Star Beauty Salon accolade in the Cleveland category of the North East Beauty Industry Awards.

Leanne, who opened the salon in memory of her late father Dave Collins, was delighted to win the award.

She said: “I wasn’t actually at the awards as I was stuck in Greece, but Kaitlyn Leigh Eade our make up artist and Toni Woolston our hairdresser attended for me and I watched the awards ceremony through video call.

“I was overwhelmed and so happy to get the Five Star Beauty Salon award, beating off some stiff competition from around the region.

Topaz Nails and Beauty staff Kaitlyn Leigh Eade and Toni Woolston.

“To be able to watch the awards live was a bonus.

“We would like to thank all our loyal clients for voting for us without the loyal support from our clients we wouldn’t be so successful.”

The pair accepted the award at an awards evening at the Marriott Hotel in Newcastle on September 23.

The night brought together outstanding professionals in the North East’s beauty industry to celebrate their work.

Topaz Nails & Beauty have been nominated for North East Beauty Industry Award. Salon owner Leanne Collins

The business was also shortlisted for the Nail Technician of the Year Award, but narrowly missed out on taking the title.

Owner and acrylic nail technician Leanne, lost her dad Dave Collins two years ago, when he was just 58, to cancer.

He paid for her nail training and pushed her to something with it.

His encouragement led to Leanne opening the salon, naming it Topaz after my birthstone.

Leanne added: “I have made my dad proud with winning the award.”

Since opening, the business has also won Best New Business and Nail Technician of the Year in the British Hair and Beauty Awards back in June.

It even made it to the final of the English Hair and Beauty Awards for Nail Technician.

The grandmother-of-two put her salon’s success down to having a supportive team and family.

The salon is made up of beautician Angela Veart from Angel Touch; make-up artist Kaitlyn Leigh Eade; hairdresser Toni Woolston, from Toni Tangles; Amanda Brown, from Beautiful Brows, and reiki healer Mark Ray.