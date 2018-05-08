Hartlepool school celebrates good inspection rating

Staff and students at a Hartlepool are celebrating after achieving a ‘good’ inspection rating.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College was praised in its recent Section 48 inspection by Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle looking into Catholic education at school.

The inspection completes the Section 5 Ofsted inspection from May 2017, which rated the school as requiring improvement.

In the report Leadership, Catholic life, Collective Worship and Religious Education was described as good.

Inspector Pat Witte said: “English Martyrs is a good catholic school. Staff and pupils display a sense of belonging to this highly supportive community.”

The report highlights how behaviour of pupils is of a high standard and that pupils feel supported by both staff and their classmates.

Head teacher Stephen Hammond with two House Captains.

It said: “The pupils of English Martyrs are fully committed to the Catholic Life of the school.

“They speak with enthusiasm about their school and feel supported by both staff and other pupils.

“Pupils are respectful of each other; it is clear that the Gospel value of love lies at the heart of the community.

“The behaviour of pupils is of a high standard at all times, inside and outside of the classroom.

“Pupils feel safe in an atmosphere, where respect for all regardless of background is shown.”

The report also found that the school is highly regarded within the local community and is committed in its drive for excellence.

It added that the school works well with parents and carers.

Stephen Hammond, English Martyrs head teacher, was delighted with the result. He said: “I am thrilled with the outcome of the report and it’s very reassuring to receive a high level of praise from the inspectors.

“I, the governors and all of the staff, are committed to providing a Catholic experience of the highest level to all members of the community.

“We know we can improve further and will drive forward to be the best we can be.”

Nick Dunn, Head of Religious Education, added: “The RE department, Anne-Marie, our school chaplain, and the leadership team work very hard for our students and it is pleasing to have this recognised, whilst knowing we can always improve and strive to be better.”

Anne-Marie Lavelle, school chaplain, said: “It’s a great privilege to serve the spiritual needs of the school.”