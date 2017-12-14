Hartlepool school failed to get ‘good’ rating for over a decade

A Hartlepool school has failed to be rated as good for more than ten years.

St Hild’s CE School was among 130 nationwide which have not recorded a good inspection for over a decade.

We are committed to supporting all schools Hartlepool Council

The list was released as part of an annual report by Amanda Spielman, chief inspector for Ofsted.

She said disadvantaged pupils should not be used as an excuse for chronically under-achieving schools.

Although when St Hild’s was last inspected in June this year and told it required improvement overall, inspectors did say the new headteacher, Tracey Gibson, was making headway.

They said: “The headteacher has brought about a much needed stability to the school. As a result, there is a positive and optimistic outlook for the future among pupils and staff at all levels.”

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are committed to supporting all schools to help them reach the highest standards for our children and young people - in line with our 2017-2020 Council Plan aim of Hartlepool being recognised as a learning town where every school is rated “good” or “outstanding”.

“In the case of St Hild’s Church of England School, it is important to recognise that Ofsted’s most recent inspection – carried out in June 2017 – highlighted the school’s ‘positive and optimistic outlook’ and noted improvements in key subject areas.”

In her report Ms Speilman hit out at a culture of “disadvantage one-upmanship”.

She said the 130 schools had received “considerable attention and investment” and that others facing similar challenges have been able to achieve success, showing improvement is possible.

Ms Spielman said: “There is no doubt that the leadership challenge facing some schools is great. But progress is possible and we should all be wary of using the make-up of a school community as an excuse for under-performance.”

Around 700 schools were judged requiring improvement or satisfactory at their last two inspections.