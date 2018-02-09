Hartlepool school hopes to bag cash in supermarket initiative

A school is hoping to cash in on a scheme aimed at boosting communities.

St Hild’s C of E School in Hartlepool is bidding to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Elysian Fields Community Orchard is one of the groups on the shortlist.

The project, run by the school, will enable young people to work with local gardeners and volunteers to develop a community orchard on spare land for the benefit of children and adults.

A spokesman for the school said: “Our project has been shortlisted for a public vote in Tesco’s #BagsofHelp initiative! Vote for us now to win the top prize in store!

“Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout January and February.”

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £40 million to 9,700 projects up and down the UK. Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community

gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.