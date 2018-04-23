Hartlepool school ordered to improve following latest Ofsted inspection

A Hartlepool school has been told it needs to improve by Government inspectors.

Manor Community Academy has been given an overall rating of 'requires improvement' following its latest Ofsted report.

New principal Lee Kirtley.

Effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils were all rated as requiring improvement.

The ratings come following an inspection at school on Owton Manor Lane on February 21 and 22.

The report said: "Over time, leaders, managers and governors have not successfully eradicated the inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and learning across the school.

"As a result, outcomes for pupils, particularly in science and for disadvantaged pupils, have not been good enough.

"Attendance is not improving quickly enough and remains too low.

"Leaders’ actions to improve pupils’ behaviour are starting to pay off.

"Their actions to improve attendance and to reduce fixed-term exclusions, however, are not fully effective.

"Attendance remains too low and fixed-term exclusions are too high."

The report, which said that the behaviour of pupils requires improvement, was carried out before the school appointed its new principal Lee Kirtley last week.

In his new role Mr Kirtley has launched a crackdown on bad behaviour at the school and is renewing the emphasis on our the school's existing Behaviour Policy.

Following his appointment, several students were excluded for not adhering to school rules and policy.

Mr Kirtley said at the time: "It is important to note that exclusions for disruption in lessons have fallen with students showing an improved attitude towards learning in lessons.

"I am confident that our adherence to the Behaviour Policy will continue to result in fewer disruptions to learning and fewer exclusions so that all students are in school learning.

"This improvement in behaviour in lessons, combined with staff implementing proven strategies in the classroom, has already led to an improvement in students’ learning."

The Ofsted report did note that the Behaviour Policy is starting to have an impact.

The Government inspector said: "The school’s new behaviour policy is starting to have a positive impact on improving pupils’ behaviour.

"Leaders keep accurate and comprehensive records of behaviour, and these confirm that this is the case.

"The number of ‘consequences’ pupils receive in lessons, for example, has reduced.

"Pupils value the increased use of praise and rewards.

"Pupils, particularly older pupils, also acknowledge that behaviour has improved.

"Pupils in Year 11 stated that poor behaviour now rarely occurs and that they can now focus on their learning."

The report also praised the school's safeguarding and said that pupils told inspectors that they feel safe in school and that at incidents of bullying are rare.

It found that the current leadership team, together with governance and the effective support of the trust, is successfully bringing about school improvement.

The quality of teaching, pupils’ outcomes and behaviour are all now improving.

The report says the school must:

* Improve the quality of teaching so that it has a more rapid impact on pupils’ outcomes;

* Improve the effectiveness of leadership and management, including governance;

*Improve pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare.