Hartlepool school pupils give firefighters the thumbs up for new campaign

Youngsters have given their thumbs up to firefighters with the launch of a new campaign.

People can put themselves in the picture by taking selfies at local landmarks, where they study or work or take part in leisure activities for the new Thumbs Up to Cleveland Fire Brigade campaign.

Launch of Give Cleveland Fire Brigade the Thumbs Up campaign, #ThumbsUP4CFB with Sacred Heart RC Primary School pupils. Teacher Helen Walker takes a selfie with the children

It is open to everyone from pupils to power station workers, builders to bankers and businesses, as well as shops, restaurants and community organisations.

The ThumbsUp campaign, runs for six weeks until April 14 and all photographs posted on Instagram during the campaign that tag @clevelandfbuk in will be entered into a prize draw to win a range of Cleveland Fire Brigade connected prizes.

It was officially launched with the help of pupils at Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Hart Road, Hartlepool.

People can show their support by tagging CFB in their photographs to our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn and by using #ThumbsUP4CFB.

Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton said: “We are proud to be one of the best performing fire and rescue services in the country and we have fantastic support from our local communities. This is just a fun way of illustrating this and engaging with our communities, we are looking to getting as many photographs as possible.

“It really is an open book and the more creativity the better. Photographs at such landmarks as Transporter Bridge or the Saltburn Cliff Lift would be great as would be those taken in classrooms, local businesses, sports clubs and other places. We look forward to seeing them all.”

Latest figures show a 24% reduction in the number of accidental fires in the home – maintaining Cleveland Fire Brigade’s poll position as the best fire service in the UK in keeping people safe in their homes.

Response times to emergency incidents are also one of the best in the UK, with the first fire engine arriving in less than five minutes. Cleveland Fire Brigade also has a great record on non-domestic fires – in 2017/18 the second lowest rate of fires in Non-Domestic buildings in the country