Hartlepool school’s bid to create facilities fit for future generations

Building plans for a major multi-million pound facelift to a Hartlepool secondary school have been submitted to council chiefs.

High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, intends to build a new ‘superblock’ to create teaching facilities fit for its growing number of students and use by the wider community.

Following consultation with stakeholders, including parents and local residents, a planning application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council.

It seeks permission to demolish the school’s ageing A Block and caretaker’s house, and replace them with a new main school building.

A design and access statement prepared by the chosen contractor Bam Construction states: “The proposals provide an exciting opportunity to deliver modern teaching facilities reflecting the quality of education and learning environment that High Tunstall College of Science aspires to deliver to its students.”

It adds: “The proposed building will provide updated teaching facilities to replace outdated teaching accommodation on the existing school site.

“Outdated existing buildings will be demolished, being replaced by a sports pitch with associated landscaping that will rationalise the site layout and improve security.

“If the application is successful, occupation is anticipated in Autumn 2019, and the completion of the entire works in Spring of 2020.”

The plans are said to be a response to potential rise in student numbers due 1,200 new homes that are to be built nearby.

Overall the new look High Tunstall would provide places for 1,370 pupils and about 130 staff.

The new facilities have been designed around High Tunstall being a centre of excellence for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and include a new modern teaching suite. It will also provide the opportunity to work with partners from industry to help create workers of the future.

The contractor says the proposals have received strong support from consultees.