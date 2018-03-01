Hartlepool school’s major rebuild plans set for decision

Plans for a major rebuild of a Hartlepool secondary school will go before councillors for decision next week.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road was one of five North East schools that were successful in being awarded a share of £67m funding in the Government’s Priority Schools Building Programme.

A planning application for the demolition of existing school buildings and a replacement school building and playing pitches will be considered by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

It is being recommended for approval although councillors will make the final decision.

A report to councillors says the school’s existing buildings appear dated and in parts are in a state of disrepair.

Those due to be demolished date back to around the 1970s.

The report for the new build states: “The building is considered to be fit for the modern operational function of a contemporary educational facility and in terms of visual impact is considered to be acceptable on the site.

“The proposed new school will have a capacity of 1,750 students and 220 staff.

“The existing school currently has 1,634 pupils.”

The main new school building will comprise a three storey U-shaped building located to the west/south-west of the existing school buildings on an area of playing field.

Four smaller detached buildings and classrooms would be kept as well as the existing art and music block, which is set to be extended to provide new WCs, and the existing Sixth Form building.