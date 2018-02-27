Hartlepool schoolboy hailed as he features in BBC series

A school has praised a bright Hartlepool student who appeared on a national TV show.

Teenager Kian Milburn, who attends High Tunstall College of Science, is one of six promising youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds featured in the six-part series Generation Gifted being shown on BBC Two.

Kian with his dad Gary. (C) Blast Films - Photographer: Blast! Films

Over the next three years, the programme will follow each child’s journey through school from Year 9 to completing their GCSEs.

Kian loves maths and his teachers constantly try to give him more challenging work.

Dad Gary is a full-time carer for mum Angela meaning money in the family is tight.

But Kian’s family are determined for Kian to do well in his studies so he can have a career wherever he wants to and not have to face the same financial difficulties.

Laura Ovens, assistant headteacher at High Tunstall, said: “It has been good to be involved in a series that raises awareness of the different experiences and challenges individual students can have in succeeding in education currently.

“It is an important role we have working in schools to support all our young people. I am proud that already in his journey Kian has shown how important aspiration is and that adversities can be overcome.”

Kian featured in episode two of the series which was shown on February 15 at 9pm.

The cameras followed Kian in school and also at home. He said on the programme: “I don’t think I have even opportunity because of a financial background, but it’s just like giving someone a head start in a race.

“It’s your job to catch up.”

The programme also follows boys from Newcastle and London from low income families.

Children affected by poverty are half as likely to achieve top GCSE grades as their better off classmates.

The BBC said: “Generation Gifted, a six-part landmark series from Blast! Films for BBC Two, takes a unique look at social mobility and the factors which affect it in Britain today, by filming with six highly promising children, who are all from families on low incomes, over three critical years.

“With two films transmitting every year from 2018, the series explores the challenges facing these children as they progress from ages 13 to 16 and sit their GCSEs.”

The episode featuring Kian can be watched on the BBC iPlayer until March 24.