Hartlepool secondary school league tables published: How does your child's rank?

The Governement has published the latest league tables for GCSE results and A-levels today.

Here is an overview of how Hartlepool school's did at GCSE:

A - Name of the School

B - Number of pupils at end of Key Stage 4

C - Progress 8 score

D - Attainment 8 score

E - Percentage of students with grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs

F - Percentage of students achieving the EBacc at grade 5/C of above

G - Percentage of pupils entering EBacc

H - Percentage of pupils staying n education or entering employment

Dyke House Sports and Technology College 192 0.37 49.1 42% 19% 84% 88%

Manor Community Academy 214 -0.2 42.8 32% 9% 14% N/A

St HIld's CE School 135 -0.38 43.8 38% 7% 12% 94%

The English Martyrs School 217 -0.39 46.9 48% 12% 18% 96%

High Tunstall College of Science 194 -0.57 41.6 32% 8% 19% 93%

Hartlepool 976 -0.27 44 37.6% 11% 28.9% 92%

England state-funded schools 527,859 -0.03 46.3 42.6% 21.3% 38.2% 94%

Durham's results:

Wellfield School 74 0.37 49.6 47% 21% 35% 86%

Easington Academy 127 0.11 44 29% 3% 5% 93%

The Academy of Shotton Hall 206 0.05 52.1 48% 36% 50% 93%

Dene Community School 115 -0.15 41.6 22% 8% 21% 83%

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School 105 -0.26 43.1 27% 22% 76% 92%

A level performance table 16-18

A - Name of College

B - Number of pupils with an A level exam entry

C - Progress score

D - Average grade

E - Percentage of students gaining AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects

The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form 142 0.05 C+ 21.5%

Dyke House Sports and Technology College 55 -0.30 D+ 14.3%

Hartlepool College of Further Education 5 -0.36 N/A N/A

Hartlepool Sixth Form College - no data is available

Durham result:

Byron College, Peterlee 27 -0.20 C 5.6%

East Durham College 24 -0.24 D+ 5.9%