Hartlepool set to be hit by more snow and ice as Met Office issues weather warning

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is set to remain in place for Hartlepool until Monday.

The town, along with most of the North East, has seen snow showers, strong winds and freezing temperatures today.

Waves crashing over Hartlepool's Middleton pier. Photo by Chris Naylor

Gusts of around 46mph have buffeted the coast with waves crashing over the Headland's Middleton pier and Heugh breakwater.

The Met Office says there is an 80% chance of heavy snow early this evening while it will feel as low as -8C tonight.

Further snow showers are expected on Sunday and similar speed gusts of wind.

The forecast for Monday is due to be slightly warmer at 5C but a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place.

Rough seas at the Headland. Photo by Chris Naylor

The Met Office said for the North East: "Snow showers will turn heavier later on Saturday, overnight and into Sunday morning.

"Icy patches will form on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."