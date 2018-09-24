Hartlepool set to be storm free but will it be a sunny week?

We've had Storm Helene, Storm Ali and Storm Brongah all in one week - we can't take another one.

The trio swept across the North East last week but the weather forecast is looking better for the week ahead.

We've witnessed sunny spells across the weekend and the good news is it looks set to continue - although there is a possibility of light showers

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Hartlepool?

This afternoon will see sunny spells with temperatures reaching a maximum of 14°C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

Early evening will see a mixture of sunny spells and periods of cloud, with it becoming more overcast towards the end of the day. Light showers are a possibility in the evening with temperatures of around 13°C slowly declining as we approach 10am.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Hartlepool?

Any potential showers will dry out as the day grows. Tomorrow will see a mixtures of sunny spells while temperatures could reach highs of 14°C throughout the afternoon. It is expected to be a cloudy evening slowly dipping to 13°C as the day closes.

What is the long-term forecast for Hartlepool?

The Met Office says it'll be a cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with patchy rain over the hills. Lighter winds on Thursday, mostly cloudy with perhaps the odd spot of rain. Friday should be mostly dry with sunny spells.