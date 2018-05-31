Hartlepool shopping centre digs for victory with Grow Your Own campaign

Middleton Grange is going green.

The shopping centre’s ‘Grow Your Own’ campaign is designed to get local families passionate about healthy eating.

We hope we will encourage more people into the garden as well as taking the time to consider what they’re actually eating. Mark Rycraft

From 11am until 3pm today and tomorrow, the centre will be welcoming shoppers to visit its specially-created indoor allotment where there will be a variety of different vegetables and fruit on display.

Throughout the event, customers will be encouraged by dedicated Middleton Grange gardeners to take part in a variety of gardening games.

They will include a healthy eating trail hunt around the centre, where participants will look for hidden food facts and items of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Children who take part will also receive their very own Grow Your Own kit, which will include a selection of seeds as well as basic tools to help get them started at home.

And its spades at the ready for participants, who will be able to dig deep to win some top prizes, with several golden tipped carrots waiting to be unearthed.

Centre manager Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager, said: “We hope we will encourage more people into the garden as well as taking the time to consider what they’re actually eating.

“Our Grow Your Own kits will also provide a fun yet educational way for little ones to learn the process of how these essential food groups go from the soil to our plates.”