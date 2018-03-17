Hartlepool shops and food factories set to feature in exhibition

Food-lovers can feast on a new free exhibition celebrating all things edible during an exhibition coming to the Museum of Hartlepool later this month.

‘Eating In’, which opens on Saturday, March 31, and runs until July 29, focuses on cooking and dining in the home and explores how the area’s food habits have evolved over time.

The latest kitchen technology of the day, a Sunbeam Mixmaster.

It will feature a section on the Teesside delicacy the Parmo, which even hit national TV secreens last week when it became a creation on BBC’s prime-time Masterchef show.

The exhibition looks at where we get our food from - the wild, the allotment, the shop, the supermarket or online - and how this has been altered by time, fashion and technology.

Old objects and images from some of Hartlepool’s own shops, such as the Co-operative Society, as well as food manufacturers like Cerebos and Sharwoods will be featured.

A council spokesman said: “It will explore the influence of other cultures on British foods and will even delve into the history of the Parmo, which is now just as common on the menu in restaurants as it is in takeaways.

Diets and delights - memories from times past.

“The touring exhibition, which was commissioned by Leicestershire County Council, will also examine the way food distribution was dominated by the government during the wars in a bid to ensure that a nutritious diet was available to all.

“It will also look at the very serious issue of how, in the present day, dependence on foodbanks is increasing.

“The family-friendly exhibition will also include lots of healthy eating and sensory activities for children to enjoy, even including a section on the history of children’s food, exploring the days when youngsters drank more beer than water!”

The Museum of Hartlepool is at Jackson’s Dock in Martime Avenue, visit www.hartlepoolsmaritimeexperience.com for the museum’s opening times or call (01429) 860077.