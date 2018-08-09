Hartlepool Show organisers hope to create events of yesteryear

Event organisers are harking back to yesteryear as a weekend of fun comes to Hartlepool later this month.

The Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival will take place at the Rift House Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 18, and Sunday August 19.

The event, which is being organised by Hartlepool Borough Council on the theme of “Go Wild”, will hark back to the Hartlepool Shows of years gone by while adding a modern horticultural twist to what is hoped to be a great weekend.

The event runs from 11am-4pm on both days and there will be a whole host of attractions, ranging from live music, fairground rides, BMX displays and outdoor theatre.

There will also be award-winning flowers, fruit and vegetables from across the North-East at the Horticultural Festival.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “I’m sure many people will fondly remember the old Hartlepool Shows which used to take place every year at Grayfields.

“We aim to re-create all of the fun of that event and much more, and we hope people turn out in force on both days – just as they did at the recent Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

“There will be something for everyone and we hope people come along, have loads of fun and really enjoy themselves.”

The Hartlepool Show runs from 11am-4pm on both days and more information is available at www.destinationhartlepool.com/events

The Horticultural Festival, which also incorporates the National Gladiolus Society Northern Exhibition 2018, will run from 12.30pm-5pm on Saturday and from 11am-4pm on Sunday. It is open to all members of the public.

All postal entries must be received on the official entry form (photocopies accepted) and be sent with the entry fee to Show Secretary Tom Hammond at 66 Fenton Road, Hartlepool TS25 2LQ no later than Friday 17th August.

Entry forms can be downloaded at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-horticultural-show

Additional entries will be accepted on the day of the show, from 6.am - 9am prompt where space permits.

Judging will start at 9.45am.

Further information is available from Mr Hammond on (01429) 870411.