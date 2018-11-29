Hartlepool singer among artists recreating Band Aid classic ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas’ in aid of homeless

A group of North East singers and songwriters have remade Band Aid track ‘Do they know it’s Christmas’ to raise funds for the homeless.

The idea behind the song comes from singer Nicky Robinson, known as Nicky Ré, who has brought together six singers and rapper Voykl to recreate the festive 1984 classic to help those in need.

Re-branding the song Project Aid, the group has been working on the song for the last two months, recording the song at Blast Recording Studios in Newcastle.

The music video was produced by Tom Unwin Productions and will be released on at 6am on Friday on Facebook.

The song was rewritten by songwriter Amber Woollett, 22, from Brandon, to highlight the issue homelessness.

Those also taking part in the song were Craig Riley, 27, from Hartlepool, Therese Carroll, 28, from Newcastle, Bryoni Askew, 16, from Consett, Kati Gill, 32, from Kent, Sarah Coleman, 24, and rapper Kye Huggins, 32, from York.

Nicky, from Thornley, said: “I came up with the idea last Christmas after becoming sick of seeing so many homeless people on the streets with the Government not doing anything about it.

“I wanted to put a platform out there for people to donate and help.

“I am pleased with how much support we have had so far and hope that everyone will get on board.”

Those who enjoy the track are asked to make a donation to a Just Giving page with funds to be given to charities North East Homeless and Durham Action on Single Housing.

Already the project has attracted support from the likes of Bob Geldof’s daughter Fifi Trixibelle Geldof, who Nicky said is behind the cause and will share the video when it is released.

A raffle is also set to launch on the same Facebook page next week to raise further funds for the cause.

To view the video visit: www.facebook.com/nickyremusic.

To donate to the cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nickyre