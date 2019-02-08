Hartlepool singer Michael Rice books his place in the Eurovision Song Contest

Hartlepool's Michael Rice turned in a trio of barnstorming performances to book his place as the UK's Eurovision entry.

Michael, who won the BBC singing competition All Together Now last year, went head-to-head with 17-year-old Holly Tandy performing Bigger Than Us, one of three potential entries.

Hitting the high notes

And he was the unanimous choice of judges Rylan Clark-Neal, Marvin Humes and Mollie King to go through to the final sing-off.

Marvin told the 21-year-old: "You are a proper. proper singer.

"That, for me, was a Eurovision-winning performance."

Mollie King was equally impressed: "I feel quite emotional after that," she said.

The winner!

"That was an incredible performance."

And Rylan said: "You were so believable. I thought you were fantastic."

Votes from Marvin and Mollie were enough to send Michael straight through to the final, but Rylan said his vote would have gone the same way.

After Michael had performed again, Rylan said the song was his choice to go through and told Michael: "You are so good.

Michael with hosts Mans Zelmerlow and Mel Giedroyc

"I don't think you know how good you are either. The song is a great song and I think the song will do well with the jury vote but you will do well with the public vote."

When the public votes were counted, presenter Mel Giedroyc confirmed Michael had seen off rivals Kerrie-Anne, performing Sweet Lies, and Jordan Clarke singing Freaks.

He closed tonight's show with a third performance of the track.