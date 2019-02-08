Hartlepool singer Michael Rice needs your vote for Eurovision bid on TV tonight

Tonight is the night for Hartlepool singer Michael Rice as he hopes to win the backing of TV viewers to represent Great Britain at Eurovision.

The 21-year-old, who won the BBC singing competition All Together Now last year, will be seen on TV again tonight.

Michael is one of six performers seeking the public’s votes on Eurovision: You Decide.

It goes out live on BBC Two at 7.30pm with the winner representing the UK’s Eurovision entry in Israel in May.

Michael spoke to the Mail while on his way to the TV studio’s at Media City in Manchester.

He said: “I’m excited but a little bit nervous about the show, mainly because it’s live.

“I haven’t done anything live before, but I’m really excited to get on stage and just sing.”

Michael will be singing Bigger Than Us, one of two songs being put forward for the UK’s Eurovision entry.

He described the song as an epic, big number with a big key change and harmonies, while the lyrics are about love and togetherness.

Michael said he has had great support from his hometown after announcing his involvement, and also from fans of Eurovision.

He added: “The support has been massive.

“I’ve had hundreds of shares on Facebook and I feel like everyone in town is behind me.

“And I have had a lot of support from Eurovision fans.

“Fingers crossed people will pick up the phone and vote.”

Watching Michael in the wings tonight will be his mum Stephanie Langley and nana Carole Conroy.

Back at home more family and friends will be cheering him on in The Greenside pub in Stockton Road. All are welcome.

People will be able to vote on the BBC website or by phone and text for a short time when lines open.

Michael, a former McDonald’s worker and busker first came to TV audiences’ attention four years ago, when he was just 16 and entered The X Factor reaching the boot camp stage.