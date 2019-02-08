Hartlepool singer Michael Rice needs your votes as he bids to represent UK in Eurovision Song Contest

Don't forget - tonight's the night Hartlepool's Michael Rice needs your help as he bids to represent Britain in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 21-year-old, who won the BBC singing competition All Together Now last year, will be one of six performers seeking the public’s votes on the Eurovision: You Decide, live tonight on BBC Two from 7.30pm.

The winner will represent the UK’s in Israel in May.

Michael and fellow contestant Holly Tandy will both sing Bigger Than Us, Anisa and Kerrie-Anne will sing Sweet Lies and Freaks will be sung by girl group Maid and solo artist Jordan Clarke.

It is now 22 years since the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love Shine A Light.

Michael, a former McDonald’s worker and busker first came to TV audiences’ attention four years ago, when he was just 16 and entered The X Factor reaching the boot camp stage.

Appearing on the BBC's Breakfast programme this morning, he was asked about singing the same song as competitor Holly: "I think it's a good thing because everyone has different musical tastes."

Speaking about the last yea, he added: "It's been an amazing experience and the BBC have been absolutely brilliant.

"I'm sure I will get nervous beforehand."

Watching Michael in the wings tonight will be his mum Stephanie Langley and nana Carole Conroy, while family and friends will be cheering him on in The Greenside pub in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.

People will be able to vote on the BBC website or by phone and text for a short time when lines open.