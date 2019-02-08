Hartlepool singer Michael Rice speaks of excitement on BBC Breakfast ahead of Eurovison Song Contest bid

Hartlepool singer Michael Rice has spoken of his excitement as he prepares to bid to become the UK's entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The 21-year-old, who won the BBC singing competition All Together Now last year, was on the corporation's Breakfast show this morning speaking about his involvement in Eurovision: You Decide.

Michael will be one of six performers seeking the public’s votes on the programme, which goes out live on BBC Two at 7.30pm.

The winner representing the UK’s Eurovision entry in Israel in May.

Michael and fellow contestant Holly Tandy will sing Bigger Than Us.

Anisa and Kerrie-Anne will sing Sweet Lies and Freaks will be sung by girl group Maid and solo artist Jordan Clarke.

It is now 22 years since the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love Shine A Light.

Michael, a former McDonald’s worker and busker first came to TV audiences’ attention four years ago, when he was just 16 and entered The X Factor reaching the boot camp stage.

When asked about singing the same song as competitor Holly, Michael said: "I think it's a good thing because everyone has different musical tastes."

Speaking about the last year Michael added: "It's been an amazing experience and the BBC have been absolutely brilliant.

"I'm sure I will get nervous beforehand."

Watching Michael in the wings tonight will be his mum Stephanie Langley and nana Carole Conroy.

Back at home more family and friends will be cheering him on in The Greenside pub in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.

All are welcome.

People will be able to vote on the BBC website or by phone and text for a short time when lines open.

This year's Eurovision final will take place in Israel.