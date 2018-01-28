Hartlepool singer Michael through to next stage of BBC One show after storming performance

Hartlepool lad Michael Rice did his home town proud after he won the backing of 100 others in a BBC prime time show.

The former chip shop and McDonald's worker appeared on BBC One's All Together Now show last night as he made a second bid to make it big through a television talent show.

Michael Rice during his performance of Proud Mary on All Together Now, the new BBC One talent show.

He first appeared on The X Factor back in 2014 when he was just 16, but now hopes the new programme will help him on his way to find fame.

Michael was the last act to perform on last night's show and sung Proud Mary, written by John Fogerty and first recorded by his band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The track got all other players on their feet, which means he and one other singer is through to the next round of the show and in with the chance of winning £50,000.

Michael told viewers: "I used to work in McDonald's but then I thought I'd take my music career to the next level and just see what could do.

"This is 100 people and all their eyes are going to be on me, so I need to pull it off.

"Fingers crossed they all stand up."

The best of the night up until Michael's appearance was 88, with whoops and cheers as he got a full house to back his bid for a win.

Host of the show Rob Beckett told viewers: "Everyone is up on their feet, incredible."

Geri Horner - best known for her time as Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls - helps head up the show.

She told him: "You've picked a brilliant song, brilliant performance and then you had so much charisma.

"So you've ticked all the boxes, you've got a hundred people on their feet.

"That is All Together Now, well done."

The episode can be viewed via the BBC iPlayer here with the next instalment due on Saturday at 7.15pm.